THROWBACK: When BTS alum J-Hope dreamt of doing a stadium concert after watching Coldplay live

We are looking back at December 2021, when BTS alum J-Hope spoke to Vogue Korea and opened up about his love for music and dance, his reflection of the past and future and much more. After making history by winning the first Asian artists to win Artist of the Year at the 2021 American Music Awards, the Bangtan Boy recalled the time when he went to see Coldplay’s concert in Korea with RM in April 2017. “As a fan, I wanted to see them perform but I also wanted to see how a stadium concert was run. Coldplay are famous for their stadium world tours, and that was our dream at the time.”

J-Hope also hilariously shared why he goes to the bathroom every time before a practice! “I need to let it out all out before I warm up. I casually listen to the music I’m going to practice and immerse my body in that vibe and feeling. I think that’s how I focus. Honestly, I’m not able to practice as much as before. That time, I was just crazy for dancing… Now I just do as much as I enjoy! I’m the type to focus on something where I’m lacking, so the practice time depends on the situation.”

While talking about inspiration, J-Hope said: “I say this all the time, but I learn a lot from each album production process. While writing for the ‘Love Yourself’ album, I was able to grow into a mature person who loves himself a little more. Recently, I’ve been asking myself what happiness is. Sometimes, I get more comfort from animals like dogs or little creatures who can’t even talk. It’s a small thing, but I get a lot of happiness from it. I’m someone who got into music through dance. I still need direction when it comes to music. Recently, I met a lot of producers and showed them my music and got feedback, and fell into a dilemma. I realized that I had chosen a difficult musical direction, and it shook me up mentally. I wanted to resolve it quickly, but it wasn’t coming out the way I wanted, so I felt ashamed and wondered, ‘Is this my limit?’ I’m gradually overcoming this.”

Also read: Answer some facts about BTS' J-Hope & we'll reveal which solo song by JHope matches best with your personality