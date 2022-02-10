THROWBACK: When BTS alum V opened up about wanting to be ‘close friends with ARMY’

We are looking back at December 2021, when BTS alum V spoke to Vogue Korea anad opened up about his love and friendship for BTS fandom–ARMY, his journey as an artist and much more. Talking about his dynamic personality, V shared “My MBTI (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator) started off as E (extraversion), but it recently changed to I (introversion). I heard that the difference between the two is big. I don’t think this change is bad. I’ve gotten the power to judge what’s right or wrong. This is because the people around me helped, so I was able to grow. I think I’ll crash frequently in the future and get hurt, but I’m not scared. What’s most important is how I act in that situation.”

V also revealed, “When there’s something bothering me, I constantly focus and put in effort to overcome that. For example, if I immerse myself into an emotion, I make a song about it. Whether it’s a good song or not, it means that one song has been completed. That sense of accomplishment helps to alleviate my pain and troubles.”

Talking about the overwhelming success of the Bangtan Boys, V said, “I do also believe in fate. However, would I have become a singer like I am now if I turn back time? That may not be the case. That’s why I think of all this as luck that’s like a breeze. Since we started off at a small company, something solid within us formed. My mindset has changed a lot as well. From those times, I thought of the members as another family.”

Opening up about his love for ARMY and the kind of relationship he wants to foster with his fan base, V said: “I want to be close friends with ARMY without any reserves. That’s because whenever I get a concern or something happens, I talk about it on Weverse. Not just when it comes to fans, but with everything, I don’t want to approach it with a business mindset. I take pictures because I like it, I work on something because I like it, and I approach first because they’re people I like. Sometimes you need a business mindset, but I’m not good at that. That’s my weakness.”

