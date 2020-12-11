THROWBACK: When BTS collaborated with pop icon Nicki Minaj on their 2008 song Idol

We’re looking back at the time when Korean boy band BTS collaborated with the popular American rapper, Nicki Minaj. Scroll down to read as we look back.

The very popular Korean boy band BTS have been together for over a decade. Based in Seoul, the band is very well known worldwide and have a loyal fan following globally. The group initially formed as teenagers under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. Wings became BTS' first album to sell one million copies in South Korea. The band also went on to become the first Korean act to top the Billboard 200 with their studio album Love Yourself: Tear in 2018. Apart from being globally successful, the band members are best buddies and share a great bond amongst each other. They enjoy an extremely loyal fan following who are known as the ARMY. They also have a lot of artists in their fan list who time and again express their desire to collab with the boys' band! They have often collaborated with some of the best artists around the world, like Nicki Minaj!

Nicki Minaj has been embroiled in some drama, so a collaboration with beloved pop collective BTS made for some healthy fan love from the most loyal stans online. The South Korean boy band and the rapper surprised everyone in August 2018 with the news that BTS released a version of their song Idol with a rap verse from Minaj, part of their new compilation release Love Yourself: Answer. Minaj wrote on Twitter, “Uh!!! What’s good KOREA?!” (a cheeky nod to her VMA feud with Miley Cyrus) at the time.

The announcement accordingly broke the Internet; fans were speculating not only that Minaj would be featured on a new Idol music video (which the rapper seemed to confirm on Instagram, according to Twitter posts) but also that she may make an appearance during BTS’s New York City stop on the Love Yourself world tour, where they’ll be performing at Citi Field—a historic concert, mind you: BTS was the first Korean act to headline a stadium-sized show in the United States.

