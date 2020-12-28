THROWBACK: When BTS collaborated with Sia, Halsey and Troye Sivan for Map of the Soul: 7

We are looking back at when BTS collaborated with not one or two but three pop icons from Hollywood on their album Map of the Soul: 7.

In the seven years since their debut, BTS has become one of the most popular boy bands in the world. They performed alongside artists like Charli XCX, Juice WRLD, Lauv, and Nicki Minaj. So naturally, for the release of their album Map of the Soul: 7, which released in February 2020, the artists also collaborated with several other pop icons.

One of their most popular songs to date, “Boy With Luv,” featured the United States-based artist, Halsey. “We really were big fans of Halsey since ‘Closer’ with Chainsmokers, and we heard that it was the first time for her to have official choreography for [a] music video, but she practiced really hard and we’re grateful for that,” RM said during an interview with Rolling Stone. “In addition, she actually wrote the introduction for our Time’s “100 Most Influential People” [entry]. We were so moved and touched by our friend’s words. I love you, Halsey.”

While the BTS members each have a hand in writing their own music in the Map of the Soul: 7 album, a few other artists appear on the album. Troye Sivan even helped write a song for this upcoming album, tweeting about it a few weeks prior to Map of the Soul: 7’s premiere.

Map of the Soul: 7 contains 20 songs, a mix of already released hits and new songs. One of the artists featured on this album is the Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, Sia, who performs on the song “On.”

