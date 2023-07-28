THROWBACK: When BTS got jealous of V's Hwarang Hyungs as he mentioned hanging out with them

BTS share a very special bond with each other. The members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are very close to each other and have many celebrity friends outside of the group as well. They love teasing each other and playing around together. An iconic moment that every fan remembers was when BTS members got jealous of the Hwarang cast when V mentioned hanging out with them.

BTS got jealous of V's Hwarang Hyungs

In one of the Behind the Scenes videos of Show Champion BTS were discussing their plans on a spring day. The youngest member Jungkook replied by saying they would spend time riding bicycles with the BTS brothers. Even Jimin gave a similar answer. When V was asked the same question he said he would go watch cherry blossoms with BTS to which Jin replied, "Don't lie". Jimin joined in saying that he should go have fun with his Hwarang Hyungs (The cast of the K-drama Hwarang). Jungkook also amusingly said that he should hang out with them on a spring day.

The camera director asked V if BTS were jealous of the Hwarang cast members, to which he agreed that it looked like they were jealous. Previously, V mentioned hangout with the cast of Hwarang including Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik. He also revealed that the Hwarang cast decided amongst themselves to say 'I love you' to each other for fun, which made the members a little jealous of them. Jin added, "You don't say I love you to us even as a joke". V immediately said 'I love you" for fun. Jin and Jimin sulked and started playing together leaving V out. Jin's hilarious action of chasing pigeons away made everyone laugh as he said, "I'm doing this with the intention of chasing you (V) away".

About V and the Hwarang friends aka Wooga Squad

BTS' V did his first K-drama Hwarang alongside Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Go Ara, and SHINee's Minho. Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and V grew close to each other and started hanging out. This is one of the most talked about friend groups in the Korean entertainment industry. Later Our Beloved Summer actor Choi Woo Sik and Hip-hop rapper Peak Boy were also added to the group. The Wooga Squad filmed a reality series called In The Soop: Friendcation where they all went on a friendship trip released in July 2022.

