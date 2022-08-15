THROWBACK: When BTS’ Jin danced to BLACKPINK’s ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ and left Jimin in splits

BTS and BLACKPINK are inarguably the biggest K-pop groups around the world. Their insane album sale, music video views, social media numbers, and overall influence are enough proof of this. Though the two acts have not had many instances where they were around each other, and have not spoken much about each other’s artistry, this was one time the fans of the two were able to enjoy the moment together.

After the end of the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards in Japan, the BTS members were handed off some cameras to self-shoot. During this, member Jungkook pointed his camera at oldest member Jin who was appearing from the archway. Just when he began to come forward, giving a fatally charming expression and with a sharp walk, BLACKPINK’s ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ began playing in the background.

Being released on June 15, 2018, it was one of the most popular songs of the year and was often played during year-end award shows. Jin being the entertainment King, immediately danced to the famous track. The handgun move that has eventually become a signature for the group and has stemmed from the choreography for this song, was taken on by Jin as he performed it well, sending the crowd into a frenzy. However, member Jimin who soon appeared from the side kept on laughing, embarrassed by Jin’s exaggerated movements, taking him off camera. The two soon proceeded to greet fans, as usual, waving to the loud cheers of the crowd.

Check out Jin dancing to BLACKPINK’s ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ below.

