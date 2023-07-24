THROWBACK: When BTS' Jin did THIS to take care of Norazo's Jo Bin at KBS Song Festival

BTS member Jin is known for his witty humor, silver vocals, and stunning visuals but that is not the only reason why he is loved by many senior celebrities in the Korean entertainment industry. Jin has an amazing relationship with renowned chef Baek Jong Won, Comedian Ji Seok Jin, and many more. His genuine gesture towards Norazo's Jo Bin made headlines as Jin impressed the senior singer during a music festival.

BTS' Jin took care of Norazo's Jo Bin

BTS member Jin hosted the KBS Song Festival 2018 and led the show smoothly alongside TWICE's Dahyun and EXO's Chanyeol. Norazo's Jo Bin appeared on a Korean variety show called Happy Together, he opened up about a sweet gesture of Jin that warmed his heart during the festival. Famous trot singer Kim Young Ja was singing her popular song Amor Fati joined by all the K-pop idols present at the festival. While Norazo's Jo Bin stood at the back and young K-pop idols took the lead at the front.

The Astronaut singer was seen dancing and enjoying the performance with his group members at the front. BTS' Jin being the best host tried to make sure everyone was having fun along with him. Amidst this, he noticed Jo Bin and went to the back so that the Norazo singer could join the idols at the front. Jo Bin expressed his gratitude towards Jin as he was hanging in the back feeling awkward. Jin also held Jo Bin's hand in case he would go back again. Jo Bin expressed how happy he was and how nicely Jin took care of him. Jo Bin praised Jin and emphasized that this is one of the reasons why BTS was so popular and received so much love.

About Norazo

The Korean singing duo Norazo is well known for its fancy stage performances and humorous songs. Jo Bin and Lee Hyuk were the only original members of Norazo when it made its debut in 2005. But in August 2019, Won Heum took over for Lee Hyuk, who left the duo in 2017. Both the K-drama Fiery Priest and the K-drama Pegasus Market's original soundtracks, Our Neighbourhood Hero and Pegasus Market respectively were released by Norazo. In 2020, the pair also performed on the OST Bong Hwana of Shin Hye Sun's comedy-drama Mr. Queen. They released the well-liked Korean songs Vegetable and Buy Now Think Later in 2021.

