THROWBACK: When BTS' Jin shocked everyone by using THIS to cut his 30th birthday cake

BTS member Jin is popular for his witty personality and his humor. What happened last year on his birthday on December 4, 2022, is something fans can never forget. The eldest member of the septet found a unique way to cut the cake in front of millions of fans on a live video session. This hilarious incident is remembered as one of the iconic moments in K-pop.

BTS' Jin cut the cake with his bare hands

K-pop stars are famous for dropping cakes during celebrations and anniversaries, but the Moon singer definitely was different when he celebrated his 30th birthday anniversary. The singer turned on a V live broadcast to spend some time with BTS fans on his birthday. The room was decorated with his pictures, a huge stuffed toy of his BT21 character RJ with a mic, and a Wootteo toy, he dressed up with The Astronaut merchandise hoodie. After the staff sang the birthday song, Jin alerted everyone that it was cake-cutting time with two cakes in front of him. However, it was not something anyone expected. The Astronaut singer took his right hand and sliced the cake in half and moved on like nothing ever happened.

Fans took to Twitter to express their opinions about the incident and they were completely in love with his duality, while some left dumbfounded. Many said that his striking visuals and opposite personality are the reason why is more charming. Some also agreed to Jin's method of cutting the cake saying it was the only correct way to do so. Fans still look back to this celebration as one of the most memorable since it was his last birthday before he enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022.

BTS' Jin's recent activities

The Epiphany singer was recently spotted at BTS member SUGA's solo encore concert D-DAY THE FINAL on August 6 at the KSPO dome in Seoul. He was accompanied by J-Hope as the two were on a vacation from military service as the two are currently enlisted. They took out their time to show their support for the Haegum singer. He shared this special moment with his brothers SUGA, J-Hope, and RM on his Instagram feed with the caption, "BTS I love you, ARMY I love you".

