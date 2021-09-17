THROWBACK: When BTS joined forces with Nicki Minaj to present the ultimate party song in 2008

BTS came to the forefront when they debuted and now has become the biggest boy band to ever exist. A little bit of old, a little bit of new and a whole lot of classic — that what makes their music fresh. K-pop is growing in popularity and everybody wants to listen to it, which in itself is an advantage for BTS. According to Billboard, their album ‘Love Yourself: Tear’, which is sung in Korean, became “the first primarily foreign-language No 1 album in over 12 years.” BTS’s music is also a success because of the subject of their music. While many K-pop songs are about relationships and love, BTS covers subjects that other bands may not like bullying, elitism, and mental health. Their ability to be relatable, humble while still being entertaining is rare. They have often collaborated with some of the best artists around the world, like Nicki Minaj!

Nicki Minaj has been embroiled in some drama, so a collaboration with beloved pop collective BTS made for some healthy fan love from the most loyal stans online. The South Korean boy band and the rapper surprised everyone in August 2018 with the news that BTS released a version of their song Idol with a rap verse from Minaj, part of their new compilation release Love Yourself: Answer. Minaj wrote on Twitter, “Uh!!! What’s good KOREA?!” (a cheeky nod to her VMA feud with Miley Cyrus) at the time.

The announcement accordingly broke the Internet; fans were speculating not only that Minaj would be featured on a new Idol music video (which the rapper seemed to confirm on Instagram, according to Twitter posts) but also that she may make an appearance during BTS’s New York City stop on the Love Yourself world tour, where they’ll be performing at Citi Field—a historic concert, mind you: BTS was the first Korean act to headline a stadium-sized show in the United States.

