THROWBACK: When BTS' Jungkook cheered TOMORROW X TOGETHER with a secret message

TOMORROW X TOGETHER debuted on March 4, 2019, with Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai. This was the first group after BTS that debuted under Bighit Entertainment which is now known as BIGHIT MUSIC. TOMORROW X TOGETHER was BTS' first junior group which is a special thing for both groups. One of the most cherished moments TXT shared with BTS' Jungkook was when he left a message for the rookie juniors back in 2019.

BTS' Jungkook's message for TOMORROW X TOGETHER

During TXT's One Dream episodes in 2019, they received multiple messages on sticky notes stuck on the wall in the shape of a heart. The members were happy to see so many fans supporting and enjoying their music when it was only a few months since their debut. Among those sweet messages, one of them was from BTS' Jungkook. Taehyun saw it and asked if the person's name was similar to Jungkook, to confirm this Beomgyu asked the staff, "He is not Jungkook Sunbaenim, right? The staff members replied that it was genuinely Jungkook. TOMORROW X TOGETHER's eyes were gleaming with happiness, one of the biggest stars like BTS had wished their Juniors who were still rookies.

It was a very special moment for all the members, especially Taehyun.TXT's Taehyun is a huge fan of Jungkook even before he debuted. Jungkook's message was short but held a heartwarming meaning to it, he wrote, "Hwaiting (You can do it! Or All the best) - Jungkookie Hyung". The South Korean entertainment industry follows the unsaid rule to respect seniors unless they are spreading their hands to befriend the juniors. In this case, Jungkook addressed himself as their elder brother which clearly meant that he already wishes to befriend his juniors TXT.

Taehyun's love for Jungkook

When BTS first met TXT in front of the camera, they greeted each other in their original styles and had a little chat. BTS' RM revealed that when the BTS members received TXT members' contact numbers, he looked up each one's profile and noticed something adorable. RM said that Taehyun's profile history had more than 10 photos of Jungkook, as he is a huge fan of Jungkook. BTS members started teasing Tashyun and Jungkook that they look alike and Jungkook thanked Taehyun for being his big fan.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TXT's Yeonjun returns as Inkigayo MC with Park Ji Hoo, BOYNEXTDOOR's Woonhak; Hyungwon, Kim Ji Eun step down