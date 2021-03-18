THROWBACK: When BTS' Jungkook revealed his admiration for this Golden-voiced songstress

Soloist Jessi confessed that BTS member Jungkook is her ideal type, we rewind in time to see which celebrity idol does Jungkook harbour a crush on. Read on to find out.

Crushes are cute and special, and fans particularly love when a celebrity harbours a sweet crush on a fellow celebrity. Yesterday, Jessi released her digital single, What Type Of X, her comeback since the smash hit, Nunu Nana. The Queen of Korean Hip Hop made some surprising revelations on her own talk show, Jessi's Showterview! Co-host and actor Cho Jung Shik asked her about her latest celebrity crush and the star rapper admitted that she does have someone in mind. She revealed that he is a BTS member and emphasized that this particular member had gotten manlier lately. Cho Jung Shik was quick to guess that it is Jungkook from BTS! Jessi was shocked and blushed at the revelation and admitted that the BTS fellas have transformed from boys to men since she last interacted with them. She also expressed her desire to collab with Jungkook. Netizens rooted for the collab to happen and ARMY whole-heartedly supported Jessi's crush on Jungkook. But, there is someone else, ARMY hopes that Jungkook gets to collab with, his celebrity crush!

It is a well-known, open secret that Bangtan's golden maknae harbours a sweet crush on Korea's eternal songstress, IU. Jungkook has always been candid about two people he has a deep admiration for BTS leader and rapper RM and IU. A teen aged Jungkook performed to IU's debut song, Lost Child at Superstar K's audition, although Jungkook didn't make it, he cemented his place as IU's fanboy. Since then, Jungkook has been a loyal IU fan, The singer has admitted his admiration for the Good Day singer at every opportunity he was presented. He revealed the first album he bought with his hard-earned money was IU's album. In another interview, BTS members were asked to pick between Red Velvet and Girls Generation, everyone made their respective choices, but Jungkook stuck to his one and only choice, IU. He has also confessed that IU is also his ideal type.

At the 2017 MAMA Awards, Jungkook grew shy and flustered when he realised he might have to sit next to IU. BTS members dived into action and RM occupied a seat next to IU, giving Jungkook some respite. In another awards show, ARMY fan-cam caught Jungkook admiring IU who had received an award. At one point IU apologised for elongating the speech to which Jungkook was caught vehemently shaking his head in negative. He clapped and cheered for her like a true fanboy!

IU has collaborated with Suga on the heart-rendering ballad, eight, which was quite a success. Now fans are rooting for IU's collaboration with Jungkook.

P.S. - It was quite interesting to watch a scene in IU's smash-hit drama, Hotel Del Luna, where a little girl confesses to having a massive crush on Jungkook and IU is left speechless! I wonder what does Jungkook think of this?

ALSO READ: Queen of Korean hip hop, Jessi, admits to having a crush on BTS' Jungkook; Says he's manlier than ever now

ARMY, Is Jungkook your crush? Share your responses with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×