THROWBACK: When BTS’ Jungkook was riddled on how he could ever repay the ARMY for their love

We are looking back at the time when BTS alum spoke to Vogue Korea and opened up about his journey as a member of BTS, his love for ARMY and how he has grown in the industry. Touching upon his love for ARMY, Jungkook was riddled on how he could ever repay them for the love and support they give. He said: “I didn’t think there was anything special I could do. I’ve come to the conclusion that being good at my job, as I’ve been doing, is what I can do for ARMY.”

Talking about his growth from a 15-year-old who joined BTS as a trainee to now, Jungkook recalled that the band members once told him, “It’s great that you haven’t changed at all.” Explaining their remark, Jungkook explained: “Just like when I was little, I am still warmhearted and trust people well. I give my all to those I love until they break my heart. My members acknowledged this. Sometimes, I worry that something will happen, but fortunately, I have my members to lean on. But if I rely on them too much, it’s like I’m hiding behind them, so I need to find a balance.”

Talking about Bangtan Boys’ future plans, the idol talked about BTS’ song Permission to Dance, in which a part of the lyrics is–“We don’t need to worry. ‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land”–When asked if he felt similarly and knew how to land, he said: “There are definitely many people who are greater than me, and as I get older and time goes by, I will have no choice but to go down. But I don’t think about landing. I have a lot of things I want to do. I want to expand my territory and climb up higher.”

