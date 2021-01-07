THROWBACK: When BTS leader RM donated a whopping 100 million towards developing art on his birthday

We are looking back at the time when BTS leader RM donated a hefty amount to a museum on the occasion of his birthday.

Back in September, BTS leader RM celebrated his birthday with a very sweet gesture! According to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) via Soompi, the crooner donated a whopping 100 million won (approximately USD 84,200) on the occasion of his birthday on September 12. His donation reportedly went towards developing modern and contemporary arts, reprinting vintage, out-of-print and special edition books related to art.

Some books even helped children study, by being sent to elementary, middle, and high schools in 400 places across Korea. The museum said at the time that the books reprinted from RM’s contribution would also be made available for purchase in the museum’s bookstore. At the time, Soompi reported that Yoon Bum Mo, the director of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art commented that the singer expressed his desire to support and contribute towards art, which has comforted and inspired him in more ways than one through the years.

Just as he was able to gain a deeper understanding of art through books, he shared his hope that children and youth who may not find it easy to access museums will be able to easily come into contact with art [through these books]. The museum was more than happy to and delighted to hear this from the chart-topping singer and icon.

The museum added that apart from his donation, RM makes it a point to visit the museum whenever he can, even with his packed schedule and has been a positive influence in increasing interest in art.

