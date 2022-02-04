THROWBACK: When BTS leader RM got candid about the ‘pressure’ of representing South Korea globally

We are looking back at December 2021, when BTS alum and leader RM spoke to Vogue Korea about some of the biggest concerns in his life! Reflecting on how his life has changed since debuting with the Bangtan Boys in 2013, RM looked back at their initial music and compared to their newer ones, he said: “[This music] was heartfelt at the time, but trends change quickly, and I realized that my own ear [for music] has changed quite a bit. Will ‘Butter‘ and ‘Permission to Dance‘ also sound outdated once time has passed? Because we live within trends, I’ve gotten used to [going along with what’s fashionable at the time], but I don’t think I should live like that. I’m not sure what to do, but I want to produce something ‘long-lasting’ and ‘timeless.’ Now that it’s been been nearly nine years since I debuted as BTS, I’ve started thinking about that a lot.”

RM also shared: “In the past, I used to have a lot of rules in my head, like ‘You need to do this or that,’ and I was caught up in the idea of wanting to show off something amazing, such as an impressive technique. These days, I focus on trying to create a certain texture that I want to convey in an abstract way. I’ve developed the ability to think in multisensory dimensions, such as vision or touch. When you create music, there are different elements like lyrics, melody, beat, and voice, and my approach is to look at the sum of all these things together to see if they express what I originally wanted to convey.”

Considering BTS’ popularity and representing South Korea in front of a global audience, the idol was asked if the responsibility is ever limits the band artistically or while making music. RM responded: “At times, representing the nation feels great, and at other times, it can be a lot of pressure. What’s certain is that this role isn’t something we achieved because we sought it out, and it’s not something that goes away just because you want it to. I think it’s my fate to accept it as my calling and do a good job at what I can. If I had to put it into words, I’d say that I’d like to live my life while thinking, ‘This kind of life is fun too.'”

