THROWBACK: When BTS member V had a virtual reunion with Wooga Squad's Park Seo Joon

We are looking back at the time when Wooga Squad's Park Seo Joon had a hilarious chat with BTS member V! Scroll down to see what they spoke about.

In July, hearts fluttered as Seo-joon featured as a special guest on Woo-shik's variety show Summer Vacation which also features Jung Yu-mi. The concept behind the tvN show is to heal one's tired mind and body by having a "home vacation" of sorts. During a recent episode, Seo-joon decided to video call TaeTae and their conversation along with Woo-shik was hilarious. Via Soompi's translation, the two greeted each other with a "What's up?" in English and when asked about his whereabouts, V continued speaking in English saying, "In my house," which elicited a laugh out of Seo-joon. As for what he was up to, Taehyung was contemplating on what he should eat while Seo-joon exclaimed, "At this hour?" When Woo-shik started to play his ukulele, Seo-joon diverted TaeTae's attention to him and quipped, "Hold on, I have a guest singer here. He says he can play the ukulele a bit. This is all he knows," as they proceeded to laugh over Woo-shik singing the same song.

"Wow, you got a real pop singer there!," V couldn't help but joke while noting how he wished his parents could see Woo-shik's performance. To that Woo-shik shared, "I need to greet your parents," as Taehyung reminded him, "Bring the kimchi container." Woo-shik and Seo-joon laughed as the former exclaimed, "Please, stop! I'll bring it!" Before hanging up, TaeTae asked the trio if he should order sashimi or a hamburger to which Woo-shik suggested, "Next time, come here and we’ll eat sashimi together." V asked, "You mean go to Goseong?" to which Woo-shik gave an elated "great" reaction.

When Yu-mi asked the boys to tell her the inside joke about the kimchi container, Woo-shik revealed, "One thing that’s really commendable about Taehyungie is that if his mother makes him sandwiches, he brings one for me. But he put one in a kimchi container. I thought that he was giving me the kimchi container, so I put my mom’s kimchi in there. But then he told me to give him back the kimchi container."

