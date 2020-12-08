THROWBACK: When BTS met Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

We’re looking back at the time the popular South Korean band BTS met Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards featured performances from many iconic musicians, including Halsey, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and more — including two boy band legends, BTS and the newly-reunited Jonas Brothers. Of course, having all those celebrities in one room was major enough, but fans were particularly thrilled about an interaction between Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and the K-Pop septet.

That's right — the Jonas Brothers officially met BTS on May 1. It's possible the brothers had interacted individually with BTS previously, but probably not all in one setting, considering the brothers only began attending events together in May.

An eagle-eyed fan captured the friendly moment, in which the JoBros talk briefly to BTS on their way to their seats. The person captioned their video, "DONT F*CKING AKSNKZKSKSS THIS IS HAPOENING ITS F*CKING HAPPENING BTS AND JONAS BROTHERS ARE INTERACTING," the fan captioned his video on Twitter.

We can only imagine what was said between the two bands, both of which have captured international attention and could probably relate about the dedication of their fandoms. Hopefully one of the brothers had time to compliment BTS on their Alexander McQueen outfits and new Halsey friendship bracelets! Soon after the two pop forces collided, the ARMY and JoBro fans were all already urging for a collab between the groups, and we would not be mad at that at all.

For the unversed, BTS is one of the most popular K-Pop bands. The BTS members which include Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Jin, V are not only popular in South Korea but are famous worldwide. BTS is one of the most popular K-Pop bands. Not just the ARMY but BTS has found fans in many Hollywood celebs like Ansel Elgort, John Cena, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Halsey, James Corden and many more.

