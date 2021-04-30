THROWBACK: When BTS opened up about their trainee days; Jimin confessed that the ARMY taught them love

We are looking back at March 2021 when BTS members opened up about their success, their initial days as trainees, their love for ARMY and much more. Scroll down to see what they said.

We are looking back at last month when BTS members opened up about their initial days in the industry. During an appearance on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” in March, the 7 members opened up about their trainee period, their skyrocketing success, and more. In true BTS style, the 7 members started off the chat by talking about their fandom ARMY. Jimin said: “They’re the people we love. I can’t think of any other way to say it. They’re the ones who make us feel a lot of different emotions. Even though we’re young, they helped us grow and told us it was okay when we made mistakes. They’re the ones who make me think of the reasons for love.”

Suga added, “Our fans are special to us. In the American music market, radio play is important. Our fans opened that gate for us. We were wondering if it was possible, but they spread word about us by sending in requests to radio DJs.” It was also mentioned that ARMY had come together to purchase the commercial breaks in the middle of the “You Quiz on the Block” broadcast.

During the individual interviews, RM and V talked about the first time they met. RM said, “It was September 2011. We were living in a two-room apartment in Nonhyeon-dong. At the time, V had a shaved head. The first time he came in the dorm, he looked around the rooms. He looked like someone who wouldn’t listen well.”

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When J Hope shook a leg with Becky G in viral song Chicken Noodle Soup

Share your comment ×