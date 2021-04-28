THROWBACK: When BTS played hide & seek with Ashton Kutcher and James Corden on The Late Late Show; Watch

In a January episode of The Late Late Show, BTS members joined Ashton Kutcher and James Corden in a fun game of hide and seek! Scroll down to see the hilarious clip from the night.

Back in January, South Korean pop band BTS appeared on The Late Late Show with host James Corden and guest Ashton Kutcher played a game of Hide and Seek with the members of BTS. Two 41-year-olds running around the CBS studio to catch seven 20somethings. Some were slung over Kutcher’s shoulder, others were led out from the back by hand once found by Corden. One was found in a chair, one was found with a scare. One was found beneath a desk, one was found acting statuesque. Where they hid was anyone’s guess, but Corden found the most of BTS.

The K-pop group appeared on The Late Late Show to perform their single Black Swan for the first time live in January. The song, off their Map of the Soul: 7 album, dropped in January beginning with a music video featuring an interpretive dance from modern dance troupe MN Dance Company.

If you haven’t seen the show yet, watch it below:

If you missed it, more recently in November, K-pop megastars BTS recently teamed up with Esquire and reacted to their own music videos, memes, and public appearances on the internet. During which, Jin reacted to a clip from The Late Late Show With James Corden, in which Hollywood superstar Ashton Kutcher was seen physically lifting Jin. Jin said: “Why’d he suddenly carry me out? I was caught me off guard, honestly!” which instigated Suga to join in, he said: “Since I was little I knew him as the guy who looked good in jeans, that’s how I knew him. He was cool.” Jin then replied: “I was startled because he suddenly picked me up and carried me out. He was cool. Tall too. He’s handsome.”

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM confesses the group LOVES John Cena; Suga calls Ashton Kutcher ‘a guy who looks good in jeans’

Share your comment ×