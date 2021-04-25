THROWBACK: When BTS reacted to the overwhelming success of Dynamite; Group revealed what inspired their music

We are looking back a the time when BTS interviewed at Bae Chul Soo’s Music Camp radio show and weighed in on Dynamite’s “unanticipated” success.

Back in September 2020, in a rare interview, BTS sat down and spoke about the overwhelming success of their song Dynamite, which swept the charts in Korea and around the world. In an interview with radio show Bae Chul Soo’s Music Camp, group member Suga said that no one in the band had anticipated that Dynamite would be such a huge success. He even shared that the boys received a call from Big Hit founder Bang Si Hyuk after the success of the song, and RM added that Bang Si Hyuk had been almost crying.

Hin also said that also recalled about the incident when Bang Si Hyuk called, and he recalled that before saying anything he first ensured if all band members were present, and then told them what an amazing achievement it was. RM shared that the group felt deeply moved regarding the love they had received from ARMY members on the song.

When radio show host Bae Chul Soo asked each of the boys to name an artist that’s had the biggest influence on them musically. Suga mentioned that he started making music himself after hearing music by Epik High and he also added his liking for T.I the rapper. While J-Hope said Kriss Kross, Jin said that the only people who’ve influenced his music are his fellow BTS members. He added that since they’re the ones who are most often singing by Jin’s side, they’ve been the biggest influence on him. Jimin, V and Jungkook also commented that they felt the same way. While RM also felt inspired by the BTS members, he also added that Lil Nas X is someone who has influenced his music.

