THROWBACK: When BTS received Music Innovator award; RM stated they’re just ‘seven normal kids who love music’

We are looking back in November 2020 when BTS was awarded the Music Innovator award by the Wall Street Journal. In their interview with the magazine, the South Korean rockstars also spoke about their careers, music and success as they accepted the award.

Jin began by stating it was an honour to be mentioned with The Beatles, while RM said that the group is simply made up of “seven normal kids who love music and performance, who have a dream to give hope and love and positive energy and inspiration to people in the world.” Jungkook said, “The fact that we can send such a crucial message to the listeners is such a huge honour.” J-Hope shared that their “Love Yourself, Speak Yourself” message is special to him too. “BTS has put out this message and shouted it out for our listeners. But in fact, it’s had a large influence on us as well,” he said.

Jin commented, “When I was a student, I couldn’t love myself. But as I started working in this profession, I received so much from a lot of people. So I started to give myself some love.” V said, “People all around the world are going through difficult times. But the harder life gets, the more we have to brighten up and use these moments as ammunition to load up our optimism and drive.” RM said, “We all decided to just focus on what we could do best and that was still music and performance.” Suga said, “Despite these troubling times, I hope you can gain a little bit of strength and hope from watching our performances.”

