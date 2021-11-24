THROWBACK: When BTS reflected on meeting Lil Nas, Usher, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello & more at Grammys 2020

We are looking back at January 2020, when BTS opened up about collaborating with Lil Nas X and attending the year’s Grammy Awards! If you missed it, the Bangtan Boys performed at the award show and joined Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and Nas for a special performance of “Old Town Road.” After the show, while talking to the ARMY via Instagram Live, RM shared thoughts on their experience and said: “Although we didn’t get a lot of screen time, I’m really thankful that all of the members tried their best and did a great job.” V also added: “Going to the Grammys is an achievement in and of itself.” RM further explained, “They say that we’re the first Koreans to perform on the Grammys stage. One day, we really want to put on our own performance.”

Suga also expressed gratitude and reflected on the band’s growth, he said: “Do you guys not remember when we first went to Billboard [Music Awards]? We only received an award at the time. There’s a need for steps [for how things progress]. Since we collaborated [on a performance] this time, we can carefully [hope for our own performance next time]. People who know, know this but it’s really hard.”

The band members also gushed about running into their favourite celebrities and artists including Nas, Usher, and Ariana Grande, as well as celebrity friends such as Khalid, DJ Khaled, and Camila Cabello. Suga said, “Nas said that this was also his first time at the Grammys.” Jin commented, “We made our Grammy performance debuts together!” Jimin revealed, “This was our first time featuring on stage with others.” Suga said, “Since it was a collaboration stage, I didn’t feel nervous at all and it was really fun.” Jungkook added, “It was a good experience.”

