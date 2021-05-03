THROWBACK: When BTS revealed how they made Dynamite in amidst pandemic; RM recalled feeling angry & sad

We are looking back at the time when BTS revealed how they managed to make new music during COVID-19 last year and lockdown. Scroll down to see what they said.

We are looking back at September 2020, when South Korean superstars BTS spoke to Scott Goldman for the Grammy Museum’s new streaming service Collection: Live and revealed how they managed to make music amidst the pandemic. In the interview with Goldman via Soompi, the band opened up about making music in COVID-19, which included their superhit album Dynamite, and Suga’s mixtape D-2 as Agust D. The members also talked about the album’s overwhelming success, their group dynamic over the years and more.

When asked about life in quarantine, About life in quarantine, RM said, “In February and March, we also felt angry and sad and desperate. As time went by, we decided to focus on what we could do. We’ve been focusing on our new album and this single. We’ve been developing personal hobbies like playing guitar, painting, drawing, etcetera.” When asked about his mixtape, Suga replied: “I had a lot of time on my hands, so I could work on a tight schedule for the mixtape. I was able to compile ten full tracks and release it.”

Speaking about Dynamite, Jimin said, “When we came across the song while working on the album, it had meaningful lyrics and the overall feeling of the song was best suited as it was [in English]. We decided to take on the challenge of bringing that to life.” J-Hope added, “Everyone is having a hard time right now. As singing and dancing was the best thing we could do during this time, ‘Dynamite’ was the best way of conveying our joy in performing.” V said, “‘Dynamite’ was a reaction to the current pandemic situation. We wanted to give people energy through singing and dancing, which is what we do best.”

