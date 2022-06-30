THROWBACK: When BTS revealed their celebrity crushes on Anne Hathway, Blake Lively, Lily Collins & more

BTS and its seven members have become iconic names over the years as the South Korean group has spread its wings wider and farther than ever. Their growth has been recognised all around the world making them favourites of millions and the world of Hollywood is no different. Previously, Emma Stone admitted to becoming a fan following her interaction with them at ‘SNL’.

We are looking back to a candid conversation when they opened up about the BTS members’ crushes. Known to be fans of talented artists around the world and on being asked about their celebrity crushes, they did not shy away from naming quite a few impressive ones. But one member was knowingly confused about his pick, making the others burst out in laugher.

Starting with J-Hope who said, “You know Amanda Seyfried?”, followed by Jimin who picked Rachel McAdams. RM revealed his own crush to be Blake Lively and was surprised to learn that she was not only married but had kids. Next was youngest member Jugnkook who replied with a line that would go on to become iconic in the ARMY world, “I know face but I don't know name.”

The line continued as Jin mentioned Anne Hathway and SUGA said Scarlett Johansson. Last but not least member V talked about not one but two celebrity crushes of his own, Lily Collins and Rachel McAdams.

We wonder if over the years the BTS boys have developed any more celebrity crushes as they go about becoming some of the greatest and most widely accepted ones themselves.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope, SEVENTEEN, aespa, Super Junior, SF9 & more: July 2022 K-Pop Comeback & Debuts schedule