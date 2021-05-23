THROWBACK: When BTS’ RM revealed the hardest part of being a trainee: Now being able to see my parents often

We are looking back at when BTS members opened up and reminisced about their trainee period. Scroll down to see what they said.

We are looking back at March 2020 when BTS appeared on the TV show You Quiz on the Block. During their appearance, the South Korean band opened up about their trainee period. Talking about how they first met, RM said, “It was September 2011. We were living in a two-room apartment in Nonhyeon-dong. At the time, V had a shaved head. The first time he came in the dorm, he looked around the rooms. He looked like someone who wouldn’t listen well.” RM went on, “There were a lot of trainees then. About 30 people passed through the Nonhyeon-dong dorm at some point. Seven of those people became who we are now.” V added, “At first, it was sad when one of the trainees had to leave. But later I got used to it. I often said, ‘Are you going?’ and then, ‘Come visit sometime.’ The hardest part was when I wasn’t able to see my parents often. Even when they came up from Geojedo to see me, I could only see them for half an hour. It was really hard then. But later I became used to that too.”

V also shared, “When trainee life became too much, I called my dad in tears and said that I wanted to give up. My dad replied, ‘If it’s too hard, you can quit. There are lots of other jobs, so let’s find something else.’ I was at a loss for words. I became embarrassed that I’d even said the words out loud. After some time passed, I realized how moving my father’s words were.”

Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope also spoke about the difficulties of their trainee period. J-Hope said, “It was really tough when all of us shared a single room.” Jungkook added, “I was the youngest. I had to wait for the others to fall asleep before I could shower. I used the top bunk and I had to be really careful not to make noise.”

Jimin said, “I was the latest of the members to arrive as a trainee. I went in with such high hopes. But when I went to the dorm, there were shoes all the way to the kitchen. I wasn’t in the dorm with the status of a ‘BTS member,’ and I didn’t live in Seoul, so I was always apprehensive about when I’d have to leave.”

