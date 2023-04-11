Throwback: When BTS' SUGA looked at young boy's dance cover of Mic Drop with fatherly love in eyes

BTS member has never shied away from expressing his love for basketball and the NBA. In several interviews, SUGA was spotted expressing his love for ‘the game’ that goes back to his days as a schoolboy. In the said interviews, SUGA also revealed how he would often watch NBA games in his free time. When asked about some of his favourite players, SUGA was quick to name Kobe Bryant as one of his idols who he deeply admired for his unwavering dedication.

His love and admiration for both the game and the NBA were recently reciprocated when he was made the global ambassador of the NBA. While it is common for SUGA to be spotted at various NBA games, there is one particular appearance that is fondly remembered by fans till date.

SUGA’s reaction to a young boy’s impromptu cover of Mic Drop

BTS’ SUGA was invited to an NBA game earlier this year. While it is inevitable for the BTS member to make headlines with his appearances at various games and events, SUGA managed to go viral for something slightly different this time. While watching a gripping match between Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, California, SUGA spotted a young boy grooving to BTS’ smash hit ‘Mic Drop’. The BTS member took no time in giving spectators a glimpse of his on-brand perplexed smile. A clip of SUGA’s adoring reaction to the young boy’s dance was reshared by a plethora of fans and quickly went viral on various social media platforms.

SUGA in 2023

Before becoming the face of the NBA as their global ambassador, SUGA had been making his share of memorable feats. Besides being a great host at his very own talk show ‘Suchwita’, SUGA managed to make headlines for a variety of reasons. The latter-mentioned set of reasons include SUGA’s surprise appearance at the VIP premiere of the South Korean political thriller ‘Devil’s Deal’ as well as the announcement of his upcoming world tour. Following the release of the last installment of his ‘Agust-D’ trilogy, BTS member SUGA will be embarking on a highly-anticipated world tour. SUGA will be the first BTS member to hold his very own solo tour.

