THROWBACK: When BTS’ Suga recalled meeting ‘humble & passionate’ Chris Martin

We are looking back at December 2021, when BT alum Suga spoke to Vogue Korea and opened up about his experience working with Coldplay, his growth as a musician and much more! Talking about where his mind was at the time, Suga shared, “These days, I honestly don’t have many thoughts. Seriously. I’m too busy and I try not to think about identity. If I focus on that, I think about it too much. I think it’s not too bad to just live life going with the flow. Rather than really longing and striving for something, just as it flows.”

Talking about songwriting, Suga said: “It’s different from time-to-time. If there are songs that come out right away, there are also songs I’ve already accepted that I worry about because I think, ‘Should I quit now?’ ‘Over the Horizon’ is one that came out swiftly in one go. Honestly, the guitar and string part were finished in 20 minutes. If I’m given a theme and am told, ‘Please write a song about this and this message,’ I’m the type that can draw out that 3-minute story. The direction of the drawing comes out in one try and I’m the style to match it one by one after that. That’s why they call it a sketch. For me, that sketch typically comes out quickly.”

Talking about BTS’ recent collaboration with Coldplay on their song–My Universe, Suga said: “It was fascinating because they proposed first that they would come to Korea. When Coldplay does collaborations, they say that Chris Martin always comes to record in person. I was surprised that he participated so actively. They were all so humble, pure, and passionate, and they treated us so kindly. It turned out that our situation and the situation that Coldplay had experienced for nearly 25 years weren’t that different. We each talked about our own troubles and the conversation was natural.”

