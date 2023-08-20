THROWBACK: When BTS' SUGA went viral for I'm Sorry I'm Cute challenge as fans poked fun at his cat behavior

BTS member SUGA went viral for his wish to learn the Japanese song Kawaikutegomen I'm Sorry I'm Cute aka challenge inspired by TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Soobin. The Haegum singer wanted to show his best side as an idol while adapting to the activities done by 4th Generation K-pop idols. He was convinced this was a must-learn challenge as fans might ask him to do during fan call videos.

BTS' SUGA's did I'm Sorry I'm Cute challenge

It all started with Jimin's appearance on SUGA's talk show Suchwita when the Daechwita singer asked the Like Crazy singer to learn the infamous I'm Sorry I'm Cute challenge on TikTok. On Episode 7 of the talk show, Jimin appeared to promote his solo debut album FACE and was preparing for other activities. SUGA suggested that he should do the Kawaikutegomen challenge as fans might ask him to do on online fan calls. He even reenacted the challenge, making him laugh, and revealed that he saw Soobin of TOMORROW X TOGETHER do this challenge. The video of him doing the challenge went viral and fans could help but point out the resemblance between him and a cat. Calling this adorable effort a cat behavior, BTS fans were not ready to hear him talk about this challenge with other members and idols like Woozi of SEVENTEEN. He even showed the challenge to the leader of the group RM and his dumbfounded reaction also went viral among the fans.

SUGA's skit in the Road to ARMY video

As the Seesaw singer was determined to learn the challenge, he prepared a small skit of him showing the challenge to the fans featuring the Set Me Free Pt. 2 singer. The skit began with him practicing the moves while putting in his 100 percent effort, however, a man appeared in his imagination to supervise his practice. Yes! Jimin was the supervisor who teased him as he tried out the challenge, saying that it was enough. He asked him to practice again and again until he became perfect at it. Knowing for their bickering moments, the two group members acting made the skit hilarious, and fans enjoyed this funny interaction.

