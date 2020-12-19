THROWBACK: When BTS took a short hiatus in August 19 and the ARMY had nothing but support for the Bangtan boys

We are looking back at the time when the beloved Bangtan boys aka BTS took a short hiatus in August 2019, and their fanbase ARMY had nothing but support to offer.

After years of hard work, dedication, and near-constant travel, one globally-iconic K-Pop group finally got the vacay they deserve. In August 2019, the band's management company, Big Hit Entertainment, announced in a statement via Twitter (as reported by Entertainment Weekly) that BTS would be taking a break from performing for the next few months. Yes, it's a bummer, no doubt about that. Instead of causing a ruckus about the news, though, the BTS ARMY was actually being super supportive of their decision.

Shortly before the group's gig at South Korea’s Lotte Duty Free Family Concert, Big Hit revealed that BTS would "be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation" for the first time since they came on the scene. To reiterate: They have been working — pretty much nonstop — for the last few years. Can you believe they've gone that long without an extended vacay? Now *that* is commitment.

The statement by Big Hit via Twitter went on to explain:

“This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators. This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly. The announcement also had one simple request for fans during the band's time off. "Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off." Seems pretty reasonable, right? Wouldn't be much of a vacation if they got swarmed wherever they went.”

