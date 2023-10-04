THROWBACK: When BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and GOT7's Jinyoung wowed fans with visuals overload

The SBS Inkigayo Super Concert has given multiple unforgettable memories for K-pop fans to cherish even years later. Throughout the years, we've seen budding K-pop artists transform into global superstars upon their return to the stage. In 2017, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jinyoung, and BTS's V took the mic of SBS Inkigayo Super Concert as hosts and left fans captivated by the overloaded visuals in a single frame.

BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and GOT7's Jinyoung went viral for heavenly visuals

Some of the biggest K-pop artists of the time, including BLACKPINK, GOT7, BTS, TWICE, Red Velvet, and EXO, performed at the concert back in October 2017. Following this, the trio of V, Jisoo, and Jinyoung put the stage ablaze with their amazing hosting qualities despite the fact that it was their first time doing so in such a big event. BTS’ V was invited as a special host for the evening and in the speech he didn’t hesitate to mention how nervous he was. The Layover singer asked the fans to take good care of him while maintaining his synchronization with the other hosts of the evening. Soon after the concert aired, fans took to YouTube to express how mesmerized they were by the overloaded visuals.

During the MC skit, Jisoo stood out as the member of the group who was the most outgoing, whereas Jinyoung and V seemed to be more reserved frequently looking at their cards and only occasionally making eye contact with Jisoo. In one of the MC skits, V even called to Jisoo as "pretty Jisoo." Fans still find this video as one of the most memorable interactions between BTS and BLACKPINK members.

Jisoo and Jinyoung's Uptown Funk performance was the highlight of the night

Before the MC Skit, Jisoo and Jinyoung took center stage with their dance on Uptown Funk and sent fans into a tizzy moment. The iconic collaboration between the two K-pop idols became a fan favorite. During their performance, Jisoo and Jinyoung channeled their ultimate dance prowess and soon became a viral sensation on social media with their amazing chemistry.

