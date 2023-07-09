THROWBACK: When BTS' V gave meaning to 'I Purple You' or 'Borahae' phrases

BTS and ARMYs are known for using the term 'I Purple You' or 'Borahae' instead of I love you. Well, there is a very special meaning behind the phrase which originated in November 2016 by none other than BTS member V. The WINTER BEAR singer beautifully and calmly explained what the color Purple means to his fans.

'I Purple You' or 'Borahae'

BTS held their 3rd Muster which was a fan meeting event during November 2016, when BTS members performed multiple songs very gracefully. BTS members were sharing their comments and V's turn came up and he then explained the real meaning behind Purple. According to V, Purple is an expression of eternal love. He asked, "Do you know what Purple means? Purple is the last color of the rainbow. Purple means I will trust and love you for a long time". He immediately clarified that he just came up with that meaning.

BTS members reacted saying that they almost believed him and that he had successfully deceived the members too. V further added, "I wish I can see you for a long time just like the meaning of Purple. We will always trust you and go up the stairs with you. You don't need to help us all the time. You can hold our hands and follow us now. We'll go up really high. We will make it nice." Fans were touched by knowing the meaning even if it was a lie. Ever since then BTS fans replaced Love with Purple and use I Purple You instead of I love you. The Korean term for Purple You is Borahae which is also used by BTS members very often when they express their love for their fans.

Purple became BTS' color

From concepts to brand promotions, the color purple has been continuously used and associated with BTS and ARMYs. During the Dream On music video for the song 00:00 o'clock, the purple whale represents BTS and the lady who changes into a magnificent purple dress represents ARMYs after meeting BTS. A code word BTS fans use in everyday online conversations is Bora Land, to name the online space created by fans that only they can understand.

