THROWBACK: When BTS’ V opened up about wanting to ‘give up’ during band’s trainee period

We are looking back at March 2019 when BTS made an appearance on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block and spoke candidly about their trainee period, success, and much more. Talking about their fandom, ARMY, Jimin said, “They’re the people we love. I can’t think of any other way to say it. They’re the ones who make us feel a lot of different emotions. Even though we’re young, they helped us grow and told us it was okay when we made mistakes. They’re the ones who make me think of the reasons for love.”

Suga added, “Our fans are special to us. In the American music market, radio play is important. Our fans opened that gate for us. We were wondering if it was possible, but they spread word about us by sending in requests to radio DJs.” It was also mentioned that ARMY had come together to purchase the commercial breaks in the middle of the “You Quiz on the Block” broadcast.

Meanwhile, group leader RM recalled how he met V for the first time, he said: “It was September 2011. We were living in a two-room apartment in Nonhyeon-dong. At the time, V had a shaved head. The first time he came in the dorm, he looked around the rooms. He looked like someone who wouldn’t listen well. There were a lot of trainees then. About 30 people passed through the Nonhyeon-dong dorm at some point. Seven of those people became who we are now.” V added, “At first, it was sad when one of the trainees had to leave. But later I got used to it. I often said, ‘Are you going?’ and then, ‘Come visit sometime.’ The hardest part was when I wasn’t able to see my parents often. Even when they came up from Geojedo to see me, I could only see them for half an hour. It was really hard then. But later I became used to that too.”

V also shared, “When trainee life became too much, I called my dad in tears and said that I wanted to give up. My dad replied, ‘If it’s too hard, you can quit. There are lots of other jobs, so let’s find something else.’ I was at a loss for words. I became embarrassed that I’d even said the words out loud. After some time passed, I realized how moving my father’s words were.”

Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope shed light on the challenges they faced during their trainee period. J-Hope said, “It was really tough when all of us shared a single room.” Jungkook added, “I was the youngest. I had to wait for the others to fall asleep before I could shower. I used the top bunk and I had to be really careful not to make noise.” Jimin said, “I was the latest of the members to arrive as a trainee. I went in with such high hopes. But when I went to the dorm, there were shoes all the way to the kitchen. I wasn’t in the dorm with the status of a ‘BTS member,’ and I didn’t live in Seoul, so I was always apprehensive about when I’d have to leave.”

Also read: BTS to guest on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' in person on THIS date