THROWBACK: When BTS’ V shared Wooga Squad’s edited photo with Park Hyung Sik from vacation

Park Hyung Sik’s absence They have called themselves the Wooga Squad and have since been seen supporting each other’s projects, making cameos and even working together, presenting a myriad of sweet interactions for fans of the artists. They have shared moments from their vacations together, having fun and boasting their friendship. One such incident saw them visiting the sea where they proved their togetherness. V shared a tweet with his fans on the official Twitter account of the BTS members and captioned it “Wooga” in August 2019. At that time, Park Hyung Sik was serving his mandatory military duty after enlisting on June 10, 2019.

Wooga Squad is arguably one of the most popular bunch of Korean stars to have formed a group of friends. Comprising actors Park Hyung Sik , Choi Woo Shik and Park Seo Joon as well as musicians BTS ’ V aka Kim Taehyun and Peakboy , the quintet has become a fan and media favourite. After initially working together in ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ which starred Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik in the lead roles as well as V in his K-drama acting debut, the group was eventually formed with the addition of Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy who were close friends of the ‘Fight for My Way’ actor.

In the photo, Park Hyun Sik was edited in as if he were taking a selfie while the other four smiled at the camera with glee. The actor also shared the photo on his Instagram account in a now deleted post where he appreciated that he had been included in a photo he was originally not a part of. The five’s friendship goes a long way as they have come together multiple times since, also going on a vacation in 2022 which was captured and produced into a weekly reality program.

IN THE SOOP: Friendcation

Running for 4 episodes, the Wooga Squad went on a vacation to Goseong, Gangwon province, South Korea. In a trip that lasted 4 days and 3 nights, they each took out time from their busy schedules with Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyung Sik belatedly joining after wrapping their work in order to spend some time together. It was revealed that it was in fact V who suggested the idea of creating the show as he has previously done something of the same sort with the BTS members in the season 1 and 2 of ‘IN THE SOOP’. The crew headed to a cozy vacation house and moved around while driving on their own, taking part in fun activities like fishing and visiting the Songjiho Beach. They cooked by themselves, shared moments from their past and how they came to be, watched ‘Our Beloved Summer’ starring Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi, laughed, cried and made fun of each other. It was aired domestically and globally for the world stars’ fans that originate from around the world. The quintet also recorded a song by themselves, which was used as a theme for the show.

Wooga Squad

Park Seo Joon is the eldest, followed by Peakboy, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik and the youngest V as they become a chaotic but wholesome bunch of friends known as the Wooga Squad. Apart from working together in ‘Hwarang’, they have also appeared in more of each other’s projects. BTS’ V and Peakboy have worked on ‘Snow flower’ which was released during the Christmas time in December 2020. Park Seo Joon has appeared in Oscar winning movie ‘Parasite’ as a cameo which starred Choi Woo Shik, while the two worked together in ‘The Divine Fury’ and V attended the screening for the film. V has also sung for Park Seo Joon’s Itaewon Class and Choi Woo Shik’s Our Beloved Summer. The hyungs also sent a food truck to V during BTS’ muster ‘Magic Shop’. While they all made an appearance at Choi Woo Shik’s fanmeeting, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and featured in Peakboy’s music video for ‘GYOPO HAIRSTYLE’.

