THROWBACK: When BTS’ V talked about how he got into golf

It’s no secret that BTS’ V is quite fond of golf. Even recently, the BTS member took to his Instagram account to share photos and videos of him at the golf course. In fact, even V’s special vlog, part of BTS’ ongoing vlog series, featured the game.

Today, we’re taking a look back to when the BTS member opened up about getting into the game of golf. During a Weverse magazine interview released last month, commemorating the release of BTS’ anthology album ‘Proof’, V shared, “I didn’t actually used to like golf. You have to wait a long time before you can hit the ball and everything depends on a single swing.”

He continued, “To be honest, I’m the kind of person who improvises everything. I randomly saw this movie, with Shia LaBeouf, called The Greatest Game Ever Played. That movie was great. Watching that movie introduced me to the clothes, atmosphere and everything all at once, so I bought some golf shoes the next day.”

The BTS member further elaborated, “ I tend to jump on things as soon as I’m hooked. I’m sure they were just saying it to be nice, but other people told me I’m good at it, and that got me excited. (laughs) And after I started playing, I noticed golf has its own unique atmosphere, which was really good.”

Born Kim Taehyung, V debuted as part of BTS in June 2013. Also a talented actor, V made his acting debut in 2016 with a role in the KBS2 historical drama ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ under his real name. Presently, V is starring in the series ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ alongside his fellow ‘Hwarang’ co-stars Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik, as well as actor Choi Woo Shik and rapper, record producer and singer-songwriter Peakboy.

