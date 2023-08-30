THROWBACK: When BTS' V was shocked looking at King the Land's YoonA's cue card

BTS attended the MBC Gayo Daejejeon in the year 2018. King the Land actress YoonA hosted the show alongside ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, SHINee's Minho, and Noh Hong Chul. It was held on December 31 which was just a day after V's birthday. The interaction between YoonA and the BTS member went viral and became a hilarious episode for fans to remember.

BTS' V was shocked looking at King the Land's YoonA's cue card

All the artists were gathered at the music festival on New Year's Eve and the hosts decided to interview all the artists who were born in the year of the pig which was 1995, since 2019 was another year of the same animal. Starting from BTS' Jimin and V to GFRIEND's Sowon to iKON's Bobby, and many more. The interview continued for a few minutes but what grabbed everyone's attention was the Winter Bear singer's reaction to the SNSD member's cue card. He got a sneak peek of the card and gave eyes a wide-open reaction. It quickly turned into a meme as his expressions were too hilarious.

Later she called up another idol for an interview who was SEVENTEEN's Joshua. Fans believe V requested her to call Joshua for an interview since they both are close friends and birthday twins born in the year of the pig. Since YoonA was in charge of wrapping up the year-end greetings right before only a minute and a half left for the clock to tick 12, she once again confirmed the name of the idol from V before calling Joshua on stage. This adorable interaction between the sunbae-hoobae idols is still cherished by K-pop fans.

YoonA attended BTS' concert

In 2017, the Septet held their concert called BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final from December 8 to 10. Later on December 11, V shared photos of him and his cast members Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon from Hwarang on the X app (formerly Twitter). Actress Han Ji Won, Girl's Generation's YoonA, and his close friend Park Bo Gum were also spotted in his photos. It seemed like all the stars were present to enjoy the concert. He captioned it saying that his hyungs and noonas are proud of him with a hashtag that said: "he only uses Twitter". Since back then the BTS members did not have their own Instagram accounts.

