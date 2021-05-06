THROWBACK: When BTS’ V was surprised by Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik with a food truck and sweet notes

We are looking back at June 2019 when Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik surprised V from BTS during BTS’ fan meeting in Seoul! Scroll down to see what the surprise was.

We are looking back at June 2019 when V’s pals Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik surprised the BTS alum during a fan meet in Seoul! Back then, V shared the picture of the adorable tribute he received from Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik on Twitter. The photos showed a massive snack truck that his friends had sent for him. The banner on the truck had pictures of V with Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy. Additionally, it was sweetly signed “From your brothers.” The second banner on the truck had a funny photo of V and the caption, “There’s no need to say a lot. We could’ve gone further but we held it in. I love you too.”

In response to the adorable surprise, V took to Twitter and wrote: “To be honest, I was jealous of Jungkook, so I nagged them to do it for me [laughter sounds].” If you didn’t know, Jungkook had been gifted a snack truck by his same-aged friend, actor Yeo Jin Goo, during BTS’s Busan fan meeting.

In another 2019 interview via Herald Pop, Choi Woo Shik spoke about the close friendship between himself, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and V. During an interview with Herald Pop, Choi Woo Shik elaborated on his friendship with the celebrities. He said, “Since they’re so busy, we don’t see each other often, but we frequently contact each other. They’re doing well.”

