Throwback: When BTS’ V went viral for whispering into Olivia Rodrigo’s ear at the 2022 Grammys

BTS members gave an energetic performance at the 2022 Grammys. While their performance inevitably won millions of hearts and left fans stunned, there was another ‘BTS moment’ from the night that went viral and took the internet by storm. In his opening act ahead of BTS’ performance, BTS member V sat next to American singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo and whispered something in her ear. While the interaction itself was quite flabbergasting for ARMYs, Olivia’s reaction the same further fueled their curiosity vis-a-vis the aforementioned interaction.

BTS’ V and Olivia Rodrigo’s interaction

Unsurprisingly, clips and glimpses of the interaction went viral and had fans wondering what exactly was the interaction all about. When asked by a fan about the same, V gave the most on-brand reply and revealed that it was important business and that they knew it will. He then added that the interaction wasn’t even in English. Following V’s response, fans’ questions did not just not stop but in fact increased in numbers. Many even went on to speculate that the two were possibly headed toward an upcoming collaboration.

Watch BTS’ V and Olivia Rodrigo’s viral interaction at the 2022 Grammy

BTS in 2023

BTS members are currently all busy with their individual projects and personal commitments. While SUGA is about to release the third installment of his solo trilogy and is busy with his talk show ‘Suchwita’, Jimin is making headlines and breaking records with his latest release ‘Like Crazy’. Jin is currently in the middle of his military service and will soon be joined by fellow member J-Hope in the same. J-Hope released his collaborative single ‘On The Street’ with American rapper J. Cole.

‘On The Street’ was a parting gift that J-Hope wanted ARMYs to have before he began his military service. RM featured on So!YoON!’s ‘Smoke Sprite’. BTS’ maknae Jungkook has been quite active vis-a-vis his interactions with fans this year and has been doing live broadcasts quite regularly. V has joined the cast of Jinny’s Kitchen alongside ‘Itaewon Class’ fame Park Seo Joon and ‘Parasite’ actor Choi Woo Shik.

