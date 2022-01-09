THROWBACK: When CAMILA alum Han Choim got candid about her risque dress from 28th Seoul Music Awards

We are looking back at January 2019, when CAMILA alum Han Choim opened up about her controversial dress from the 28th Seoul Music Awards she wore earlier that month. If you didn't know, CAMILA is a three-membered girl group that promotes on its own without an agency. While making an appearance on SBS’s “Night of Real Entertainment,” the singer broke her silence on the stunning but revealing dress and how it caused her to trend realtime on Korean portal sites.

If you didn't know, earlier that month, the idol co-hosted the music award show’s red carpet and as she interviewed many stars in the cold. She began the interview by introducing herself as “CAMILA’s leader, CEO, manager, and stylist.” During interviews, several stars asked why the idol was shaking.

Holding up the dress that turned her into a viral sensation, Han Choim said, “I saw it on the internet, and a close acquaintance was able to purchase it for 90,000 won (approximately USD80). It was originally a dress, but it seemed like it was lacking something, so I cut it to make it shorter at the end,” she said on SBS.

When quizzed on her decision to wear the risque dress, she said: “I was given such a good opportunity, and I thought that it could be a chance for me to raise awareness about CAMILA. I didn’t even worry about being cold and tried my best to prepare for it.” “I apologize if my dress was excessive, I’m probably lacking a lot, but I hope you’ll look at me favourably. Please love CAMILA a lot. Thank you,” the actress concluded.

