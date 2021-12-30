THROWBACK: When Chief of Staff alum Kim Dong Jun shared the advice he received from Im Siwan

We are looking back at July 2019, when Chief of Staff actor Kim Dong Jun opened up about his career, the advice he got from Im Siwan and so much more. Talking about the hit show, Han Do Kyung compared his personality to his character in the drama and said: “I thought a lot of times when I started as a trainee. It was the first step in society away from the fence of the school, home and family. I think that’s when I started to be a trainee in my life. I could relate to why he was so nervous and hard-working. When I first came in as a trainee, I also didn’t want to miss out on the stories of each and every one of my staff, senior artists, and junior artists. I was always tense. Therefore, I became very empathetic to those who are in the early years of society. The reason why interns make mistakes is that they don’t know anything. If they knew everything, the word ‘internship’ or ‘social beginner’ wouldn’t apply to them.”

When quizzed on his learning from the show, the actor and idol said: “I realized I didn’t know much about politics. The director repeatedly asked questions, so I published a report and studied. I also went to the National Assembly by subway to get a feel for the morning commute. I saw a lot of people’s faces on my way. I was already working hard, but I thought I should work harder in the future. I also realized that it would take a lot of effort for a bill to be proposed. That’s why I watch the news often these days.”

Kim Dong Jun also reflected on how the role changed him as a person, he explained: “I thought I should know a lot about the world. I dealt with labor law in the drama, but I didn’t know much about it. It came to my mind that more people should be protected by the law. I was hit by reality. I think we need to know a lot so we can look at the whole situation wisely.”

When talking about ZE:A, he said, “When I met [Im] Siwan after he discharged [from the military] and told him I was filming ‘Chief of Staff’, he congratulated me. He advised I should discuss a lot with the director while acting. The other members gave me feedback as well.”

