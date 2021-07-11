THROWBACK: When Choi Woo Shik got candid about the after effects of Parasite’s massive success

We are looking back at when Parasite star Choi Woo Shik opened up about dealing with the film’s success, his career so far and much more. See what he said below.

We are looking back at April 2021 when Parasite actor Choi Woo Shik spoke to Cosmopolitan Korea for a rare interview. After the huge success of the film, the actor opened up about the pressure of doing equally great work after its success: “It would be a lie to say that I don’t feel pressured. It was such a good experience, and wouldn’t the actors and staff all hope to find a project to go beyond that?” He added that he was able to overcome the pressure by “enjoying the process and working with joy.”

When talking about his strengths, Choi said, “I wasn’t an actor that was competitive in the field of appearance. But I was able to act out being lively in the most natural way. I’m the type that pulls from my life experiences when I act. So before, I used to pull from the happiness within me to take on those happy roles. These days, I think I refer to other aspects too. Everyone has dual sides to them. These days, I feel comfortable with being somewhere that’s not entirely bright.”

Looking at being an actor, the star also got candid about meeting people, “Because the chances of meeting new people are low when you’re an actor, you usually form personal relationships on set. The process of working with these great people is always exciting. The movie ‘Train to Busan’ is especially engraved in my mind as a good memory. Before then, it was always an issue for me of how to interact with people on set without feeling intimidated. When filming that movie, I would talk about our careers with Jung Yu Mi, Gong Yoo, Ahn So Hee, and Ma Dong Seok. We would even talk about the most random things. When there are seniors that work to make that kind of environment for rookie actors like me, their presence alone means a lot. And there will come a time when I play that role too.”

Also Read: Choi Woo Shik’s friends BTS’s V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy attend his online fan meeting

Share your comment ×