THROWBACK: When Crash Landing On You’s Kim Jung Hyun got candid about his chemistry with Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin

We are looking back at February 2020 when Crash Landing On You star Kim Jung Hyun opened up about his sizzling chemistry with co-stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin! If you didn’t know, the 2 stars previously starred together in the film The Negotiation and were also subject to several dating rumours, which their agencies denied.

Speaking to Korean news outlet Segye Ilbo, the actor praised the professionalism of his two co-stars, explaining how their strong chemistry in the drama led to the rumours and had fans fooled of something brewing behind the scenes. “When they were rehearsing, there weren’t any of the rosy, romantic vibes that the media talked about in articles [about their dating rumors]. But as soon as the cameras began rolling, they would gaze at each other lovingly, with honey dripping from their eyes. When I saw that, I thought they were really cool,” he said.

“It made me think that I was working together with really amazing senior actors. They were cool to the extent that I thought, ‘This must be what a real professional looks like,’” he added.

Kim Jung Hyun went on to praise the two and said, “Both Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin look really cool when they’re acting. They were very active in terms of coming up with ideas, and they spoke everything that was on their mind. Even though I was standing beside them as a junior actor, they treated me as a same-level colleague. They made it possible for me to act comfortably.”

Also Read: ​​Can you guess which Crash Landing on You episode it is by a simple screenshot? Take our fun quiz to find out