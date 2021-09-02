THROWBACK: When CRAVITY opened up about their group chemistry, passions & much more

​​We’re looking back at October 2020 when South Korean band CRAVITY spoke to Harper’s Bazaar Korea and got candid about their group chemistry, facing hurdles and so much more! While chatting with the magazine, the alums were asked about hobbies they’re most passionate about! The group was also asked to pick who they trust the most. Many of the members picked their family as well as their group members. Seongmin elaborated, “I believe the people I have to trust most are my members. While promoting, I rely on them a lot and am very happy. They are people I can always trust in and am extremely thankful for.” Hyeongjun picked CRAVITY’s leader Serim, saying, “He leads us well in a very dependable way.”

While talking about the group chemistry and when its at its peak, Serim answered “on stage.” He explained, “In the instance that I make a mistake, the members will cover it well on stage and know how to fix our formation.” Allen gave a similar answer, sharing, “I think our chemistry is best on stage. During our ‘Jumper’ performance, I am the benchmark for our starting position. There was once a time where I got the positioning wrong and the members put me back into the center position for the next formation. In that moment, I thought our reflexes were really amazing.”

On the other hand, Woobin adorably responded, “When we eat! We tell each other how to eat deliciously and kindly share our food!” Taeyoung added, “Just like a multiplayer game, I think our teamwork shines brightest when we all compete with our team name on the line.”

