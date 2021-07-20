THROWBACK: When Dasom candidly rated her own acting skills, revealed the roles she likes to play & more

We are looking back at when Dasom got candid about her acting skills, revealed her secret to beautiful skin and so much more. Scroll down to see what she said.

We are looking back at November 2019 when former SISTAR alum and now actress Dasom spoke to @star1 magazine and got candid about her work, acting skills and so much more. For the unversed, Dasom’s most popular works include the 2017 SBS drama “Sister Is Alive,” where Dason essayed the role of the antagonist Yang Dal Hee. Another popular drama by the actress is the 2019 tvN drama “He Is Psychometric,” where she played a girl crush cop.

Both the roles essayed by Dasom were met with high praise back in the day. When asked about rating her own acting skills and she humbly replied with, “65 points. I’m actually being quite generous because I worked really hard. I still have far to go.”

When asked about the kind of roles she’d like to play in the future, Dasom said “I want to play a role of someone who’s a bit of an idiot. If the role is good, I’m ready to really go all out for it.” She also chose Yum Jung Ah as the actor she wants to work with, and didn’t hide her affection and respect as she said, “I really want to work with her. I wish I could work with her and emulate her.” In the interview, Dasom also shared the secret to her flawless skin as she revealed, “I bathe my lower body twice a day. It can be cumbersome, but I do it in the morning and the evening.”

For the unversed, Dasom is a singer turned actress who debuted with girl gang SISTAR in 2010 with their debut single Push Push but soon switched to acting 2 years later. In July 2012, Dasom made her acting debut in KBS' daily sitcom Family.

