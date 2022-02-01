THROWBACK: When ENHYPEN alums got candid about overwhelming response to their debut

We are looking back at January 2021, when ENHYPEN spoke to Dazed Korea and opened up about their success as a group, music and much more. When asked about the overwhelming reaction to their debut, the Jungwon said, “I think all the members, including myself, have the same thought. We believe that we did not achieve such great results, rewards, and love due to our hard work alone, but mainly because of a lot of other aspects. More than anything, thanks to our fans and our agency staff doing their best to create the best of both worlds is why I think we are able to be here today.”

While talking about personalities and what interests them apart from music, band alum Jay, who turned 20 years old (by Korean reckoning) last year, shared, “I have an extremely curious personality. I have so much curiosity that if there is something on my mind before bed, I can’t sleep until I figure it out.”

Heeseung, who is known to be the observational one in the group opened up about group leader Jungwon and said, “A leader who can clearly self-objectify himself.” Jungwon explained that his post-debut motto to live by had become: “Just do it.”

Previously, Jay had also spoken about meeting with members of South Korea’s biggest band–BTS on “I-LAND,” who shared some important advice for the group. He revealed, “They said that they hoped we would have confidence in and love ourselves, and they said that pushing forward when things get rough will become our driving force.”

