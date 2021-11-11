THROWBACK: When ENHYPEN alums got candid about their group chemistry

We are looking back at January 2021 when ENHYPEN spoke to Dazed Korea and got candid about their group. While talking about their debut and the love they immediately received from fans after their debut, Jungwon said, “I think all the members, including myself, have the same thought. We believe that we did not achieve such great results, rewards, and love due to our hard work alone, but mainly because of a lot of other aspects. More than anything, thanks to our fans and our agency staff doing their best to create the best of both worlds is why I think we are able to be here today.”

Jay, who recently turned 20 back then said, “I have an extremely curious personality. I have so much curiosity that if there is something on my mind before bed, I can’t sleep until I figure it out.” Heeseung opened up about group leader Jungwon and shared, “A leader who can clearly self-objectify himself.” Jungwon explained that after debuting, he adopted the motto, “Just do it.”

When talking about meeting their idols aka BTS, Jay from the group revealed, “They said that they hoped we would have confidence in and love ourselves, and they said that pushing forward when things get rough will become our driving force.” Revealing some advice shared by BTS, the group said, “We dreamed about becoming artists while looking at BTS. We want to be able to show the world what we’re made of.”

Also read: Watch: ENHYPEN summon their inner demons in ‘Tamed-Dashed’ music video