THROWBACK: When ENHYPEN made their debut in 2020 & revealed what advice BTS gave them

We’re looking back at November 2020 when ENHYPEN made their much-awaited debut! The group debuted with their first mini album “BORDER: DAY ONE.” On the day of their debut on November 30, via Soompi, the members began by expressing their feelings about their debut. Jungwon commented, “I’m really nervous, but thank you so much for supporting us. Although I’m nervous, I want to perform well today.” Jake said, “I’m nervous thinking about how we’re showing everyone our songs and performances for the first time.”

Jay said, “It doesn’t feel real, but I’ll work as hard as I’ve prepared.” Heeseung added, “I’m nervous, but I’ll show everyone a good performance.” Sunghoon commented, “I’m nervous and excited, but since all seven members have worked so hard and fans all around the world have supported us, I’ll repay everyone with a good performance.”

Ni-ki commented, “Thinking about how many people are watching us makes me nervous.” Finally, Sunoo said, “Today is a very happy day where our dream to debut finally comes true.”

When asked about how the leader was chosen, Heeseung said that they went through a variety of tests and interviews. “Both Jungwon and I were candidates for the position, but I figured I would prefer the role of the eldest member or teammate better,” he explained. Jungwon expressed his gratitude to the members for selecting him, saying, “I was surprised and thankful that the members chose me. I’ll work hard to lead them.”

When asked if they received any advice from industry icons, Jay spoke about meeting with the members of BTS, “They said that they hoped we would have confidence in and love ourselves, and they said that pushing forward when things get rough will become our driving force.” Speaking about the influence they’ve received from BTS, the group commented, “We dreamed about becoming artists while looking at BTS. We want to be able to show the world what we’re made of.”

