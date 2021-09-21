THROWBACK: When EXO alum Chanyeol revealed why he ‘longs for consistency’ as an artist

We are looking back at March 2020 when EXO alum Chanyeol spoke to High Cut magazine and opened up about his life as an artist, his life in EXO and much more. Talking about promoting EXO, the idol looked back at the change in his life, he shared, “Nowadays, the members can tell what each other is thinking just by looking in each other’s eyes — no, actually, it’s to the point where we can tell without even looking at each other. To be honest, it doesn’t feel that long ago since our early debut or trainee days. To that extent, we’ve steadily worked and spent time together. Since I’m continuously doing something without rest this year t, I think the coming time will pass like it has done so far.”

While talking about his music, as a solo artist and EXO member, Chanyeol shared, “EXO’s songs shine the most when we work as a team and perform on stage together, while in the music that includes more of my opinions, I want to portray certain experiences, thoughts, and emotions I felt from moment to moment.”

Talking about future plans and aspirations, Chanyeol replied, “While looking at other great artists, what I long for the most is ‘consistency.’ That is, even when time passes, one’s musical inclination and their world won’t change. I also want to steadily improve and improve to reach a certain field and be able to protect that without losing it. I think that’s the path I want to take. I still have so many aspects left to make progress on. I have so many things I want to do to the point where I’ve only barely taken one step, and if I’m greedy, the goal is at the top. I hope that there are many opportunities to show the world the things I want to do, and I hope I don’t lose this resolve.”

