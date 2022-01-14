THROWBACK: When EXO alum D.O. opened up about the ‘difficulties’ he faced while making his solo album

We are looking back at July 2021, when EXO alum D.O. was just on the brink of releasing his first solo mini-album “Empathy” which featured six new songs and two bonus tracks! While talking to Naver about the track on the day of its release, D.O. was asked how he feels about the album, to which he said: “It feels really new. I used to sing with my members, but I had to sing alone, so there were some difficulties. However, it was nice to have a unique and fun experience. I’m curious what people will think of my album.”

When asked why he named his album Empathy, the idol said: “There were times when I couldn’t relate to the word ’empathy,’ but I felt that there was a lot of energy in it. So, just like I had experienced good and influential energy, I decided to go with the theme of ’empathy’ with the desire to give that to others.”

D.O. also shared why he was keen on exploring with acoustic music for this album, he said: “Since it’s my first solo album, I think I focused on doing music that I wanted to do. Personally, I really like the sound of acoustic guitar, and I felt comfortable listening to it, so I decided to go in that direction.”

D.O. also turned lyricist for the songs “Rose” and “I’m Fine” on the album, said: “After deciding the theme of the album would be ’empathy,’ one of the things I thought of was love, an emotion that anyone could feel, and I felt that it would be nice if my songs could comfort others like my previous song ‘That’s Okay,’ so I tried to write the lyrics myself.”

