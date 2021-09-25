THROWBACK: When EXO alum Kai got candid about lockdown life, missing fans and performing live

We are looking back at October 2020 when EXO alum Kai got candid about his wish to return to live performances and greet fans after the COVID 19 pandemic. Back in October, the pop icon spoke to 1st Look magazine and expressed his love for the stage! He said: “I love the stage in itself, but fans are what make the stage so special. I feel joy when I see the fans’ expressions and hear them cheering, and that joy gives me more energy and helps me to focus on the emotions.”

“Several times a day lately, I think about how I want to do a performance or concert together with fans there. I hope that soon the day will come when I can do a performance that’s full of life and energy,” he added.

Talking about the COVID 19 pandemic and his day to day life, Kai said: “I think lately I try to enjoy each and every day. I always want to do this work for a long time. I think about the direction to take that will help me always be happy and healthy.”

In current news, Kai will feature on Netflix's new original variety show titled, 'From The New World' (working title) and release it by the end of the year. The new variety show will feature Lee Seung Gi, Jo Bo Ah, Eun Ji Won and Park Na Rae alongside Kai as the official cast members. We cannot wait!

