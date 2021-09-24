THROWBACK: When EXO alum Suho got candid about being a role model, acting career & more

We are looking back at August 2019 when EXO alum Suho spoke to High Cut magazine about his past 7 years in the band, band members joining the military, his image and more! While looking back at his time as an EXO alum, Suho said: “Our youngest, Sehun, who debuted when he was in his teens, is now 26. That’s how much time has passed. I think each of the members has been able to show on stage the maturity they’ve gained from age. And I’m proud because they’re each doing well in their own way, whether it’s doing the music that they’ve always wanted to do, or acting.”

While talking about fellow band members D.O and Xiumin joining the military back in 2019, Suho stated that the rest of the members have nothing but support to offer and are trying to do their best to fill their shoes during their hiatus.

The icon also spoke about his image, saying: “Being seen as a sort of role model, that kind of image is having a significant influence on my life. In real life, I’m greedy about things I really like, and I live competitively. As I slowly try different genres of music and have new experiences outside of promoting with EXO, it’s something that I’m starting to discover about myself.”

And finally speaking about his future and career aspirations, Suho revealed the kind of roles he would like to take on in the future, he said, “I don’t exactly have any set roles in mind. I just would like to portray stories about people living their lives. Stories of people around us that we see everyday, or normal stories that we’ve overlooked.”

Also Read: Chanyeol, Kai or Sehun: Which EXO member would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ