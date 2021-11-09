THROWBACK: When EXO alum Suho reflected on the love band members share

We are looking back at April 2019 when EXO alum Suho spoke to Singles Magazine and opened up about his career aspirations, his love for fellow bandmates and his future as an actor. Crossing almost a decade since making EXO debut in April 2012, the idol opened up about the love he shares for his fellow bandmates. He said: “I can’t believe it’s already been this long. Time goes by so fast. All the members are so busy these days with our own things so it’s hard for us to all gather in one place, but our hearts are always close to each other. I hope we’re able to stay active and show good things as EXO for a long time.”

Talking about his music and more, the idols’ multi-talented career came up and Suho opened up about branching out into dramas, film, and musicals. He said, “Acting is fun because it allows me to experience the life of someone else. So when I’m acting, I try to let go of myself as much as possible. Musicals are especially exciting because I get to act and sing at the same time.”

The star who’s known for always breaking barriers and trying new things was also asked if there's a particular genre he’s interested in. To which he said: “I don’t have anything specific in mind, but I do feel the desire to do something I’ve never done before and is different from my image so far. Rather than focusing on the specific type of role I get, I tend to place importance on the process itself because just acting in front of the camera, even if the role is small, is a learning experience. That’s why I enjoy acting.”

Also read: THROWBACK: When EXO alum Suho got candid about being a role model, acting career & more